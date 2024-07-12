Global rejection of Cuba’s inclusion in US list grows

- Advertisement -

Havana, July 10 (Prensa Latina) Almost fifty world governments and numerous organisations from the five continents have rejected the inclusion of Cuba in the US arbitrary list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

As reported by the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs (@CubaMINREX), the claim has been joined by statements of repudiation from movements, organisations, institutions, activists and international personalities, who describe this designation as unfair and spurious, and denounce its consequences on the nation. and Cuban families.

This Wednesday, in a letter addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops urged Joe Biden’s Government to eliminate the largest of the Antilles from the list and begin the path of mutual understanding.

Also, the day before, the State Duma of Russia (lower house of the Federal Assembly) joined in the repudiation of Washington’s provision, which limits the rights of Cubans within and hinders any type of humanitarian aid, business, investment and trade related to the island and its citizens.

The persecution of financial transactions to and from Cuban territory and commercial relations affects all spheres of life.

Likewise, the coercive measure creates additional obstacles to the delivery of humanitarian assistance at a time when the country faces shortages of basic products and medical supplies, exacerbated by the tightening of the US blockade policy.

It ostensibly limits or even directly prohibits the exchanges of artists, writers, academics, activists and journalists who reside on the island.

Paradoxically, while the United States keeps Cuba on that list, it shelters in its territory groups that organize, finance and carry out terrorist actions, with the purpose of subverting the revolutionary process.

This Monday, the Ministry of the Interior revealed details of an infiltration operation recently thwarted by specialized forces of that organization, aimed at carrying out attacks against economic, social and military objectives with destabilizing purposes.