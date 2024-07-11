5 decades since first Namibian students arrived in The Gambia: A journey into the past for the future

- Advertisement -

By Talibeh Hydara

Namibia celebrated 34 years of nationhood on 21 March 2024. The pomp and fanfare were attained through blood and tears, but an important tool of this hard-fought independence is hardly ever mentioned: education.

In 1976, during the peak years of independence struggles across southern Africa, the first batch of Namibian students arrived in The Gambia to attend high school.

- Advertisement -

As a bastion of peace and stability at the time, The Gambia became a haven for liberation fighters from Namibia and until 1990 when the country became independent, dozens of students from the country and other parts of southern Africa attended schools in The Gambia.

Hassoum Ceesay, a prominent Gambian historian, who was a schoolmate to some of these students, explained why the Gambia government rendered such a gesture to countries fighting for independence:

“It all should be seen in the context of The Gambia’s very strong but little-noticed role in the African liberation struggle. It is a sad fact that very little attention has been paid by diplomatic historians to this aspect of The Gambia’s foreign policy. Soon after independence, The Gambia had a robust pan-African liberationist foreign policy. Small though as it is, The Gambia played a very important role in the liberation of southern Africa; namely Mozambique, Angola, Namibia, and South Africa. How did The Gambia do this? One, through regular contribution to the OAU Liberation Fund. The OAU created African Liberation Fund where every member state was supposed to contribute a certain aspect of its budget to support the liberation movements, like SWAPO in Namibia, ANC in South Africa, ZAPU in Zimbabwe, PAIGC in Guinea Bissau and so on. Two, The Gambia also had a scholarship scheme for children who came from Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe because, in 1976, there was the Soweto uprising. The black children in South Africa refused to be taught in Afrikaans and they demonstrated. The apartheid police opened fire and killed dozens. President Jawara went on Radio Gambia and condemned it. That was his style; he had a very robust human rights-based foreign policy. The following year, Steve Bantu Biko, the leader of the Black Consciousness Movement, was tortured to death by South African police. President Jawara became very angry. In fact, he called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council which happened, and it was at that time that this scholarship scheme gained momentum. After the killing of Steve Biko and the Soweto massacre, thousands of South African students fled across the border and they were really in no man’s land. Most of them headed to Zimbabwe but it was in war and they couldn’t stay long; some headed to Mozambique and Angola which just came out of war. So, The Gambia, through the African Liberation Fund, asked a certain number of students to be sent annually to the country. They would be on full scholarship from Form 1 to A Levels because we didn’t have a university. After finishing their secondary school, then the liberation movement, SWAPO, would now find them placements. From the mid-1970s up to 1989, this scholarship scheme was in full swing.”

- Advertisement -

Gambia or Namibia, no difference

The students were taken to prominent secondary schools in The Gambia. From the recollections of former classmates, despite coming into a completely new environment, fitting in was as smooth as their arrival.

“I went to Armitage in 1983 Form One, and I found at least seven students from Namibia. There was a tall guy called Inius, I cannot remember the last name. Lucas Haluodi was a class ahead of me. I found him in Form Two. Martha and Lucas were classmates. In fact, Martha was so much integrated into Armitage that she became a counsellor, like a block leader in the Girls’ Block. And Lucas could speak some Wollof and Mandinka and even brew attaya. I will tell you an anecdote. Most of them saw Muslims praying in groups for the first time here. I can remember how odd it looked to them when we all gathered to pray in the mosque. Lucas used to come and peek, haha. I guess that was one thing that gave them a culture shock. There has never been a large Muslim population in Namibia, so many of them were seeing that kind of prayer session for the first time and they used to be curious,” Mr Ceesay recalled.

It is usually all smiles for students when a school term ends, especially those in boarding schools because it means family reunion. However, the Namibian students had no families in The Gambia but to make sure the youngsters did not feel homesick, the government, together with natives in a cosmopolitan settlement, created an environment that felt like one during school holidays.

“I remember at the end of the school term when all of us would go back to the village, the ministry of external affairs, now foreign affairs, would bring a pick-up to collect the students and take them to Banjul. The Gambia had a very strong civil society group called the Anti-Apartheid Movement. Some of those Anti-Apartheid Movement guys, who must all be in their 70s now, would accommodate these students in their homes, mostly in Brikama, for the duration of the holidays. I also remember how the students used to look forward to the Letters Day because then there was no telephone, no internet; this was in the early 80s. When the ship Lady Chilel [named after former first lady] came to McCarthy [where the boarding school Armitage was located], the letters would come, and Armitage had a post boy. You would see these students lining up to wait for the guy to bring their letters from other parts of the world, not from Namibia because then there was censorship and letters could not come out. They were highly integrated into the school. They didn’t feel forlorn or morose. They were really home here, yes. Some were under the aegis of SWAPO while others just fled and were under UNHCR but The Gambia treated them equally and made them feel at home,” Hassoum, the director at the National Centre for Arts and Culture, narrated.

Almami Taal, a former high court judge who attended Gambia High School from 1986-1991, fondly recalled how the Namibian students seamlessly fitted into the system.

“I remember the Namibian students being very close to our Christian brothers and sisters. And like most teenagers, spent time flirting and talking about the lovely girls of the school. Gambia High School in the 1980s was cosmopolitan and the Namibian students integrated very well into the school and participated in sports and extracurricular activities. We all had a great time together and enjoyed lively political discussions in our late teens about [Nelson] Mandela [Dr Sam] Nujoma and [Robert] Mugabe.”

Mr Taal, now spokesperson of the main opposition the United Democratic Party, said Gambia High School attracted high-profile students across the country and it wasn’t surprising that the Namibians continued their education there too.

“To paraphrase the late great Gambian journalist Baboucarr Gaye, there was a time in The Gambia if you want to be anything at all, you must pass through Gambia High School. This was true up to the early 1990s because of the Science Lab and the A Levels arts and science courses. With this pedigree, Gambia High School in those days attracted the best and brightest students. The children of President Jawara and Vice President Bakary Dabo were classmates and school friends and so were the children of diplomats and expatriates. So, the presence of foreign students was a part and parcel of the fabric of the school’s tapestry,” Taal noted.

Since the students could not return to Namibia after finishing high school during the liberation movement, some would go to Europe from Angola, where SWAPO had a camp.

The ties that remained in the past

As far as diplomacy is concerned, distance is just a myth. Enemies could be close, and friends could be far. The distance between Namibia in southern Africa and The Gambia in western Africa is over 5,000 miles with only a fraction of the Gen Zs even knowing there was ever a strong relation. The pages of history however convey a different perspective.

“There was a strong relationship between SWAPO and President Jawara because Jawara had zero tolerance for apartheid and colonialism. He was an agemate of Sam Nujoma and they met many times because SWAPO had an observer status in OAU. The first time they met was in 1972 at the OAU summit in Rabat, Morocco. The Gambia had a mixed approach to the liberation movements. SWAPO, although hardly in charge of any territory in Namibia—they used to hit and run across the border—got recognition from Jawara immediately. But on paper, Jawara said we only recognise you if you’re in total control of a territory. This is why it took some time for The Gambia to recognise MPLA in Angola and the Angolans were very angry with Jawara that he didn’t recognise them. However, for Namibia, Jawara did not even wait for SWAPO to occupy a single village. As far as the Gambia government was concerned, SWAPO became the de facto government. Sam Nujoma visited The Gambia twice; one as a liberation fighter in 1979 and then in 1993 when he briefly came to thank President Jawara for the support after Namibia gained independence. Others came too, like Adimba Herman Toivo ya Toivo,” the author of several books continued.

As efforts intensified to entirely get rid of colonialism in Africa, liberation fighters frequented The Gambia to seek more support from President Jawara, who was well respected in the comity of leaders, especially on the continent.

According to Mr Ceesay, even though The Gambia did not finance the movements beyond the continental fund, President Jawara offered support in so many other areas that facilitated mobility of the liberation leaders across borders.

“SWAPO had a big office in London and a sub-office in Dakar, Senegal. They used to criss-cross to get some dollars and that is why after independence, they didn’t have problems with diplomats speaking foreign languages because they could speak all the languages. Although Jawara was not known for being generous with money, but he gave them Gambian passports. Sam Nujoma and others carried Gambian passports, whether they used them or not, but President Jawara gave it to them because it was all part of the support. Jawara used to go to OAU summit with at least five Gambian passports to give to liberation fighters, even Amilcar Cabral had a Gambian passport,” Mr Ceesay, who visited Namibia three times and recalled eating boiled ram in Katutura, revealed.

Tida Ceesay was in Form 5 at Armitage when Helena Ndume arrived. Despite being her senior, Tida and Helena have kept in contact all these years.

The relationship between Tida and Helena was made public by Kemo Bojang in 2023 when he posted this on X, formerly Twitter: “The Gambia played a part in supporting Africa’s independence struggles. From supporting [Amilcar] Cabral to providing refuge for young Namibians who went to school here during that time. A prominent one is Dr Helena Ndume, who was besties with my mum and are still in touch.”

New friendships

The Gambia has an embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, with accreditation to Namibia. The ambassador, Fatoumatta Jahumpa-Ceesay, was among hundreds of dignitaries who signed the book of condolence after the demise of President Hage Geingob in early February 2024. She had met President Geingob in October 2023 while presenting her credentials and alluded to the strong relations between the two countries.

“Like most African countries, the Government and people of The Gambia had demonstrated unflinching support and solidarity to the people of Namibia during their long and bitter struggle for independence. It was in this context that the Government of The Gambia at the time facilitated the process for some Namibian students to pursue their education in The Gambia. It was a pleasure to have those high school students mingling with their Gambian counterparts in perfect camaraderie, striving to achieve knowledge and academic excellence. I have no doubt that they all have fond memories of their stay in The Gambia,” the Gambian ambassador had said.

For historian Mr Ceesay, the relation between The Gambia and Namibia is an enduring one which should be a springboard to strengthen cooperation.

“These are all key points of maximum interest that you can use to help our foreign policy and our international relations to flower,” he said. “These are the historical contexts upon which you can forge new friendships and new areas of cooperation because what Sir Dawda did was to lay a very solid international relations framework.”

Apart from the Gambia government support, the students were sponsored at different times by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, the Otto Bennett Foundation, and the Commonwealth.

The ‘76 batch

This was all nearly five decades ago, and the students have both grown and gained higher education in different parts of the world. So, where are they? Nearly a year of research and tracing, here are the stories of the students like never told before.

Helen Ndume arrived in The Gambia barely 16 years old in 1976. She was taken to Armitage, a boarding school in the historic village of Jangjangbureh, Central River Region.

“I spent four years in The Gambia. I left in 1980 when I finished high school to Angola, and then to Germany where I continued my education,” she said.

Dr Helena is now a household name, especially in southern Africa where she engages in charitable work. She has helped over 30,000 Namibians receive free eye surgery and intraocular lens implants addressing blindness, cataracts, and myopia.

In 2018, nearly four decades since Helena left The Gambia as a 20-year-old, she returned to the country and reconnected with old mates. “I paid a visit to former president Sir Dawda Jawara and thanked him for all the support he gave us the Namibian students during a very difficult time for the country.”

As fate would have it, Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara died a year later and Dr Helena felt lucky to have met The Gambia’s founding president before his passing.

Dr. Helena greeting late former president Sir Dawda

“I also met several of my former schoolmates and I really enjoyed returning to where it all began for me. I visited with my son and my niece and showed them where I used to live.”

During the same trip, Dr Helena met several high-profile Gambians, including President Barrow, the First Lady, and Foreign Minister Tangara, who in 2015 witnessed as Dr Helena received the inaugural United Nations Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela Award when he was The Gambia’s Permanent Representative at the UN.

Helena used to stay in Banjul on holidays and she remembers being housed with the family of Saffie Ceesay and then with Aunty Ketty on 15 Picton Street.

Helena was not the only Namibian at Armitage. There were at least 8 more and she remembers all of them. However, what she also remembers is that nearly all of them have passed away now. Herself, Hafeleni Hikumwa and Brian Likando are the last ones standing from that first batch of Namibians at Armitage.

Brian Likando arrived in 1976 as well. He was only 14 years old. He still has fond memories of playing basketball at Armitage. “But I am too old to play now. Haha.”

Brian too hasn’t forgotten his Gambian family. “I spent five years in The Gambia and throughout that period, I stayed with AA Njie in Kanifing when schools closed.”

From left: Brian, Robinson, Alfred and Albert 1979

AA Njie was a journalist and former director of Information Services.

“We are grateful to Gambians for being there for us during a difficult period. We made a strong bond and through a WhatsApp chat group, we keep in touch with our former colleagues.”

Brian departed in 1981.

The rest of the Armitage batch:

Alfred Matengu

Godfrey Kabozu

Albert Mushe

Robinson Mabakeni

Kosmos Konjeni

Kenneth Sibolile

Martin Mubebo

The all-girls batch

In 1979, barely three years after the first batch arrived from Namibia, a new batch of five girls joined them in The Gambia. They were Ellen Namhila, Cornelia Thapopi, Rachel Gowases, Anna Harases, and Lantine Harases. All five of them arrived together from Zambia.

Ellen Namhila fled to Angola at the tender age of 12 after surviving a gun attack on her village during which bullets went through her arms and legs. In The Gambia, Ellen was enrolled at St Joseph’s, a popular all-girls school in Banjul and then the shocks began.

“The truth is, I was not prepared to go to The Gambia. I wondered who I would meet; what type of people and religion. I was coming from a country where everyone was a Christian, but I got a culture shock on a Friday when I walked on Independence Drive in Banjul from school, and I suddenly saw people in groups going up and down together. I had never seen Muslims praying before. Then, it was one shock after another,” she recalled.

Ellen struggled with the pepperish dishes. “It took me one and I was down with ulcer.”

“I also noticed that, whether our age-group or adults, Gambians don’t mind their business. Haha. They are very inquisitive. They don’t mean bad; they are very friendly and very accommodating. It was a beautiful and wonderful experience. Once you get to know The Gambia, you will fall in love with Gambians. I learned things in The Gambia I would not have learned anywhere else.”

Ellen’s journey has since been an inspiration to thousands of people across the world.

Now Professor Dr Ellen Namhila, she published a book in 1997, The Price of Freedom, which chronicles her life during exile and after her return to Namibia. She works at the University of Namibia.

Rachel Gowases was 16 when she arrived in The Gambia and attended ST Peters in Lamin, West Coast Region.

“I was placed in a Muslim family in Bakau. It was the first time to be among Muslims but one thing I realised in The Gambia is that religion does not matter, and people could intermarry. I found the people very friendly; anyone could give you a ride. No one would kidnap you or anything. The family I was placed in taught me good values. I remember even if someone invited me out, they must first seek permission from my foster parents. I understood that because I was their responsibility,” Rachel narrated.

Madam Gowases has gone on to have a stellar career in public service, first as a TV news producer with the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation. She then served in both the Office of the Prime Minister and the Office of the President. She worked in the Namibian government for 26 years before retiring a few years ago.

“I must say The Gambia has greatly contributed to who I am today. Whatever negative there was didn’t matter to me because I was young. I was not stressed or depressed despite being young and leaving my family behind.”

She too complained of pepper.

Lantine Harases arrived in The Gambia when she was barely 18, having left Namibia at 16.

She was temporarily lodged with a family in Bakau, a popular coastal settlement in Kanifing where she commuted to Gambia High School in Banjul. She was then permanently moved into the Diab family in Serekunda.

”It was a relief to come to The Gambia. I was excited to finally have walls and blankets to sleep because I was in a camp in Zambia. I liked the people; I liked the culture. There was no discrimination. They were loving and took us in as family. It was so nice. It was a beautiful experience. I didn’t want to leave. I was crying when it was time to leave,” she narrated.

Lantine departed in 1983 and temporarily taught in Angola before getting a scholarship to study medicine in Finland.

She is now Dr Lantine Harases, a full-time medical doctor in Namibia.

Cornelia Thapopi, who was the fifth in the 1979 batch, has sadly passed away.

The ‘83 batch

Lucas Haluodi started at Gambia High and then transferred to Armitage. “I arrived in The Gambia around 1983. I used to stay with the Sanyang family just behind the American Embassy. I remember we used to ride a motorbike on the Fajara beach all the time. I am thankful for the support we received and the childhood I had in The Gambia.”

Standing: Ousman Louw, John, Denis Bidwell, Lucas and Barkary Sanneh squatting

Lucas’ journey was a whirlwind. He became a soldier after returning to the SWAPO camp in Angola in his late teens. He has since become a marine engineer in South Africa.

Tulela Mutota had a fascinating journey from Sierra Leone, where he attended secondary school, to The Gambia. In Banjul, he did basic engineering at Vocation Training Centre from 1986-1988 and advanced welding at Gambia Technical Training Institute from 1988-1991.

“In my first two years, I was staying with Mrs. Orms Roberts’s family on Pignard Street in Banjul. Joy Roberts used to work for Radio Gambia. Gambians and the government made us feel at home during our struggle. I left The Gambia in August 1991 after Namibia’s independence,” Tulela recalled.

Tulela then joined the Namibia police in 1993 and started what would become a garlanded career in uniform.

“In 1997, I was the first officer sent to represent the Namibian Police Force on diplomatic at Interpol Sub-Regional for Southern Africa, based in Harare, Zimbabwe. Afterwards, I was stationed at Protected Resources Unit and in 2005, I was appointed as Commanding Officer and headed National Central Bureau of Interpol, NCB-INTERPOL. In 2006, I was appointed as Officer Commanding Protected Resources Unit within Namibian Police Force. Since 2009, I have been stationed at Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID HQ),” he narrated.

Tulela and Aina Shilongo

He is now Detective Chief Inspector Tulela Mutota.

Aina Shilongo arrived as a 14-year-old girl and spent a year at Armitage. She then moved to St Peters in Lamin and lived with the George family.

“I was just a child like any other girl. I was happy with no worries. The safety and protection was super from my family and school,” she recalled.

That safety meant young Aina had freedom to explore places in the country.

“I was touring a lot. This was the advantage I had, and I visited many places in the country.”

Aina left in 1988.

Martha Kandadi, who was popular at Armitage, arrived in The Gambia when she was 16. Even though she was young and had to leave her family behind, she felt at home both at school and in Banjul.

“It was a good experience. People were good to us and treated us like Gambians. We were given foster parents who brought us up like their own children,” she said.

On holidays, Martha used to live with the Carew family on 23 Grant Street in Banjul.

After leaving The Gambia in 1988, she too trained as a soldier first in Angola but went to college of education in Namibia.

She is now living with her family and doing business.

Kristopine Ipinge arrived in The Gambia at the age of 20. “Myself, Ndapewa Haggai and Albertina Ipinge were at St Joseph’s. They are my group; we came together and left The Gambia at the same time. In our group, we were 10; three boys and seven girls. That is [from] 1983 up to 1988.

She remembers her foster family too, despite leaving nearly four decades ago.

“I was staying with Mr and Mrs Secka. The Gambia is a nice country, I can say.”

Kristopine now works at the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs of Namibia.

Albertina Ipinge is late. Elizabeth Namunpala,

Aurea Ugwanga, Erassy Ya-Hoseah, and Renneta Kalimbo have however remained hard to trace.

These are the stories so far and, with time and research, more stories will be told to rekindle The Gambia-Namibia relations which made this arrangement possible fifty years ago.

Paheja Siririka of New Era and Uaueza Kanguatjivi of Independénte have contributed to this feature