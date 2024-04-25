Minteh’s agent says all options on table

- Advertisement -

The agent of Newcastle winger Yankuba Minteh admits there’s major interest arriving for him this summer.

Minteh has impressed on-loan with Feyenoord this season.

Agent Bakary Bojang told Bold: “Nothing is really fixed yet, and there are many balls in the air at the moment. Feyenoord want to keep him and Newcastle are also happy with him.

“There is also a lot of interest in him from other clubs, but right now the most important thing for us is that he finishes the season, and then together with Newcastle we have to find out what needs to happen.

“We have to find out whether he should stay at Feyenoord, stay at Newcastle or to a completely third club, and a decision has not been made yet.”

Even though Minteh was sold last summer, the winger could already end up finding a completely new employer this summer.

“All options are open and in the end it is Newcastle who will decide what happens,” he adds.

“I can confirm that other clubs are interested in him, but we have to talk to Newcastle if they think it should be a rental or a sale.

