Police rebut volleyball federation over suspension

Following the decision by the Gambia Volleyball Federation to suspend the Gambia Police Force’s male volleyball team over alleged misconduct during the recent Senegambia championship, the police sports unit has responded with ‘disappointment’.

The GVBF accused the police team and its officials of staging a protest during the championship and handed it with a suspension and heavy fine.

But in a statement obtained by The Standard, the police explained that contrary to the claims of the GVBF alleging that they had staged a protest, they only matched to the court to show their displeasure over the decision to make YMCA runners-up even though they are behind in terms of set lost difference.

“This is against the rules which are available everywhere for everyone to see.

Again, the alleged suspension has not been officially communicated to us but rather, through Facebook. We will engage the relevant authorities on this matter in a view to have this unbelievable decision reversed or rescinded because the punishment is not commensurate with any rule or regulations,” the police complained.

They maintained that they have been actively participating in almost all sporting activities in the country producing national athletes and creating jobs for these athletes while allowing them them to continue their sporting careers. ”We urge all to refrain from any form of violence or confrontations as we evaluate our options. In the spirit of fair play, we demand that justice is served,” the statement signed by CIP Samba G. Kah, said.

Secretary General of the GPF Sports Unit concluded.