Majority Leader heads Ecowas Parliament mission to Togo

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The majority leader in the National Assembly and 4th deputy speaker of the Ecowas Parliament, Bilay G. Tunkara, recently led a six-member delegation to Togo on a three-day parliamentary diplomacy mission. The delegation is tasked with finding out why the Togolese parliament was not represented at the inauguration of the New Ecowas Parliament in Abuja, Nigeria.

Togo, whose turn it is to take up the speaker position of the 6th Community Parliament, was not present during the inauguration of the current parliament, prompting journalists and community lawmakers to wonder.

- Advertisement -

But according to reports, Mr Tunkara’s delegation has secured assurance from Togo to send its delegation and Speaker to its upcoming first ordinary session of the current Parliament.

In a telephone interview with Myecowasnewsonline.com, Mr. Tunkara pointed out that they had a discussion with the Speaker of the Togo Parliament on the gap that had been created because Togo had not presented its delegation.

“We are assured that Togo is doing all things possible to ensure that once their parliamentary election is conducted on Monday, 29 April, they will send their delegation so that there will be a speaker and pledge their full cooperation with the Parliament. They did give the reason that they do not want to send a delegation when they have impending elections because should anyone lose, they now have to make adjustments here and there; that is why they did not participate in the swearing in of the 6th legislature,” Tunkara said.

- Advertisement -

He said the Togolese Parliament has assured them that they are fully in Ecowas and working towards regional integration.

“We have also met the UFC party, which is the main opposition party, and the third opposition party, and had discussions with them asking for collaboration for elections to be conducted peacefully. So they can also send their delegation to assume office.

The Honourable Tunkara was accompanied by Awaji-Inombek Dagomie Abiante, Acting Secretary General K Bertin Some, Nassirou Bako Arifari, Orlando Pereira Dias, and legal advisor Mr. Samhouna.