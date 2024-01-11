DLEAG brand ambassador facilitates IT scholarship program for youth

- Advertisement -

Under the leadership of Mr. Mamour M. Mbenga, the Agency’s Brand Ambassador has recently facilitated education sponsorship opportunity for sixteen (16) young participants in various communities.

This initiative was funded through Egalitarian Foundation on Monday 11th December as the ceremony was held at Quest Institute of Technology.

Mr. Mamour. M Mbenga commonly known as Kifa Barham; president of the foundation expressed his delight in the effort and hard work achieved by the Egalitarian Foundation to sponsor sixteen (16) young Gambians to pursue a certificate Program on Information Technology at the Quest Institute of Technology formerly known as Quantum.

The Foundation has accomplished series of programs in various communities and support programs to children with special needs.

Mr. Mbenga said the project theme: ‘Educate Your Neighbor’ is a scholarship scheme that gives opportunities to graduates to pursue their institutional course programs in the areas of information Technology, Graphic Designs, and other related technical course programs.

Mr. Mbenga said youth matters is one of the Foundation’s top priority development programs.

Adding that on Monday 30th November, a Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) was sealed by both parties for the foundation’s future programs.

Mr. Mbenga said the goal is to sponsor hundred (100) young Gambians in various areas on IT, Graphic Design and other related technical programs.

He said the foundation already sponsored the first batch of sixteen (16) participants including one sponsored participants from Mrs. Anna Secka Saine Managing Director of Quest Institute of Technology in the form of encouragement to the project.

Ahmed Tijan Bah the Sectary General of the Egalitarian Foundation urged participants to fulfill their goals as said Information Technology is a key necessity.

The Founder of the Egalitarian Foundation Mr. Modou Lamin Bah popularly known as Egalitarian a renowned musician, philanthropist and entrepreneur who serves as the incubator of this noble initiative has been the key facilitator.

Mr. Bah said: “We are so grateful as a foundation to start such a great initiative on empowering youth matters and support the potentials we have as a nation”.

“As a patriotic citizen it is an opportunity on behalf of the foundation to gratefully approach this partnership package with QIT in the best interest of the Gambia”, he said.