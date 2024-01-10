Qcell, GRTS sign D5M Afcon broadcast deal

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

A day after unveiling over D20 million Gambia-Afcon partnership deal, Qcell yesterday signed a contract agreement of five million seven hundred and fifty thousand dalasis (D5,750,000) with national broadcaster Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS)as the main parent of live broadcasting of the Afcon matches. The signing ceremony was held at the Qcell headquarters on Kairaba Avenue.

Addressing the ceremony, a delighted Muhammed Jah, CEO of the QGroup, said there is no competition between his company’s television station QTV and GRTS, adding that the two are in fact partners in development. He said the contract will strengthen the cordial relationship of the two-broadcasting station. “We have intervened in many areas but this a very significant milestone of which we are very proud,” he said.

Jah disclosed that QTV is not a sensational media house but one which has the sole objective to portray the positive image of the Gambia. He urged the media houses to play their roles positively to impact the society. “We look forward to signing many contracts with GRTS because we share a common objective to educate, sensitize and entertain the public” Jah said.

He continued: “We are longstanding partners with GRTS well before we established QTV, and we shall continue on that trend.

The slogan Sunu Buss is not just a slogan but reality of giving back to the Gambian people.”

The director general of GRTS, Abdoulie Sey, congratulated Qcell for being the official GSM partner and the main sponsor for the GRTS Afcon rights. “The Afcon rights are very expensive but thanks to Qcell and the government of the Gambia, the country will watch the 52 live matches.

The two institutions are not rivals and shall never be. Our objective is to promote and protect the image of our country,” DG Sey said.

Lamin Queen Jammeh, the minister of information, thanked the two institutions for the historical ceremony and further commended Qcell and GRTS for the partnership.