Dr Ceesay elected Citizens’ Alliance 2021 candidate

By Aisha Tamba

Dr Ismaila Ceesay, a senior political science lecturer at UTG, was yesterday elected as the presidential candidate for the Citizens’ Alliance party in the 2021 polls.

Reacting, Dr Ceesay twitted: “I thank every member of the Citizen Alliance who nominated me to lead them as presidential candidate for the 2021 election. I am super excited for this task and I am looking forward to working with every Gambian and friends of The Gambia to uplift our country hopefully.’’

Citizen’s Alliance (CA) was officially launched on Friday, 29 November 2019 and it says its objective is to lift Gambians out of poverty with dignity, transparency, equality, good governance and inclusive development. CA also promised to prioritize rural citizens, social cohesion, civil liberties, social justice and to promote good governance for the people and by the people.