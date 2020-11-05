Kandeh storms Niamina with vigour

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The leader of the Gambia Democratic Congress, Mamma Kandeh has told supporters in Niamina West that even though his party and the UDP have not formally entered into any alliance, he believes that if it happens, it will be such a formidable force that it will conquer all opposition.

- Advertisement -

“I know the NPP is scared and worried about the good relationship we have with the UDP because they know a UDP-GDC alliance will mean opposition will be all but over in this country. But to allay their fears, there is no alliance just yet, but I am not ruling it out too,” Kandeh told a cheering crowd in Niamina Sambang.

Kandeh further told the crowd, which was well attended by UDP supporters, that both UDP and GDC have one objective and intention for the country, adding that the UDP’s decision not to contest the by-election demonstrated the love they have for the country and the people of Niamina West.

The GDC leader paid tribute to his late NAM Demba Sowe and thanked his family for resisting monetary temptation from the NPP.

“I also want to register my special thanks to the APRC for not contesting this by-election and I appreciate their wish and prayers for the people of Niamina to vote for the GDC candidate,” he said.

Addressing the rally, the GDC leader said his party has nothing against President Barrow but his capacity for betrayal should scare people .

“Even Allah doesn’t like a person who betrays. President Barrow knows well that he cannot even have 1% of the votes in this country all by himself without the UDP. He is president today because of the backing of the UDP apart from god, whether he accepts this fact or not,” Kandeh said.

Kandeh said he had warned the Coalition at one of his meetings in 2016 that the person they picked as their candidate was dumped by his own people because of his attitude, but the coalition members failed to listen.

“They didn’t take me seriously at the time and failed to realise that the best way to find out about a person’s attitude is to enquire about him from his neighbours. But I want to let Barrow know that his brand of politics of deception will not work. Just imagine right here they promised seven people with the position of chief and another three with the position of governor. How is that possible?” he asked.

He alleged that the NPP started campaigning by measuring roads and buying milling machines for the people of Niamina West within just days of the death of the late Hon. Demba Sowe, adding that the NPP’s decision to select a close relative of GDC candidate Yero Jallow is designed to divide the two.

Kandeh accused Tourism Minister Hamat Bah of moving from house to house promising people money when the country’s hospitals don’t even have medicine and the government cannot even adequately pay Covid-19 frontline workers.

Kandeh also condemned Hamat Bah’s recent comments concerning alleged Fula marginalisation.

He said: “Where was Hamat Bah when Fulas were suffering? He should stop his hypocrisy. In fact, if anything and in the context of what Hamat was saying, Fulas are worst under Barrow because before he came to power ID Card was costing D250 but now it is D500. How can Hamat fail to know that at some point during Sir Dawda Jawara’s regime the highest number of ministers were Fulas? The likes of Assan Musa Camara as vice president, Buba Baldeh, MC Cham, Omar Sey, Omar Jallow, Mathew Yaya Baldeh, just to name a few as ministers.”

On Hamat Bah’s description of opposition members as rats, Kandeh said Hamat Bah should ask himself who among the country’s politicians looks like a rat. “Rats are known to have very long pointed mouths. Let us ask Hamat who amongst us has a very long mouth,” Kandeh teased amid laughter.

The GDC leader said there are two kinds of people following Barrow. “Those who don’t know anything and those who know but are following their pockets. The likes of Hamat Bah fall in the last category,” Kandeh said.

The GDC leader said considering how things are going in the country he will recommend that Ousainu Darboe, Fabakary Tombong Jatta and all the other political leaders sit and discuss the future of the country.

“If we leave the future of this country in the hands of Barrow, it will sink. So we must remove Barrow,” he said.

Other speakers included UDP’s Suku Singhateh who reminded the people of Niamina that the whole world is watching and anticipating what kind of decision they will take. “The NPP is making a lot of promises that they will never fulfil. If they wanted to help you, they would have shown the signs because Barrow has been in power for 4 years now,” he said.

Suku urged all UDP supporters to vote for Yero Jallow and thanked the UDP diaspora for supporting the GDC campaign.

UDP’s Momodou Suma Jobe said the people of Niamina West should be careful of Barrow’s empty promises. “He will disappoint you just like he did with his coalition colleagues. He is trying to buy your loyalty but don’t sell your votes to the NPP,” he added.

The United Democratic Party KMC chairman, Falang Sonko said the unity of the GDC and UDP should not come as a surprise to any Gambian because the two parties are united in one common goal of making Gambia better.

Binta Suso of Sambang Mandinka said UDP supporters in the three Sambangs will vote for GDC.