Driver charged with killing 7 people in Jarumeh Koto

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama in Kuntaur CRR

Yusupha Bojang, the driver involved in the tragic accident leading to the death of seven people in Jarumeh Koto, has been arraigned before Magistrate M F Fofana of the Kuntaur court, facing five counts bordering on rash and negligent act causing death, reckless driving, un-licensed driving, driving a motor vehicle which does not conform with the requirement and careless driving. He denied all charges.

According to the court records, the incident happened on 9 Dec 2023, when Bojang drove in a manner without due care into a crowd leading to the death of Fatou Jallow, Kawsu Hydra, Saikou Camara, Buba Touray, Ousman Sowe, Momodou Jobarteh and Abdoulie Jatta as well as injury five other children Mbie Jarra Jaiteh, Sheriffo Sillah, Alieu Jaiteh, Bubacarr Jobarteh and Kumba Camara, all from Jarumeh Koto village.

- Advertisement -

The prosecuting officer Njie however applied for an adjournment to enable him to call witnesses but did not raise any objection to the bail request by the accused. He however advised the court to be mindful when granting bail because the family members of the victims are still in grief.

He further submitted that some of the victims are still admitted at EFSTH in Banjul for further medical treatment. “Therefore, it is better to remand the accused for his personal safety.”

But the counsel for the accused person, A Jarju, urged the court to grant his client bail, saying that bail is a fundamental right.

- Advertisement -

However, Magistrate Fofana rejected the bail application and remanded Mr Bojang.