All set for heroes award Saturday

The annual heroes award is back. It is holding this Saturday 25 May at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center.

Organized by The Fatu Network, the annual event recognises Gambians who have impacted lives in the country in various fields in ten different categories including one that is posthumously awarded.

The most prestigious award is the Person of The Year which this year has GRA boss Yankuba Darboe, Higher Education Minister Prof Pierre Gomez and skills training entrepreneur Ajie Amie Jatta as nominees.

The awardees are selected by the public and came through a rigorous screening by a panel of judges who unveil the list at a gala dinner accompanied by entertainment by international and Gambian artists led by super sta Youssou N’Dour of Senegal and Bembaye Jazz National of Guinea. Another Guinean artist Grand P is among a gallery of international guests billed to attend.

Other high profile guests include Sierra Leone First Lady Madam Jabbie-Bio, Guinea’s minister of culture, Ms Andrea Carole Sassou Nguesso, a senator and daughter of President Nguesso of Congo Brazzaville. She will be accompanied by Rick Gerald Bokilo, a member of parliament and the economic and finance commission in that country.

The event is still opened to institutions and private individual desiring to attend who can book tickets from the organizing committee on 7772047.