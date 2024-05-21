Gambia condoles with Iran over president’s death

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Government has sent a message of condolence to Iran over the killing in a helicopter crash of its president. The message reads:

“It is with great sorrow and sadness that, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad received news of the unfortunate and untimely death of His Excellency, Mr. Ebrahim Raisi, His Excellency, Mr. Hossein Amirabdollahian, President and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the seven officials traveling with them in a helicopter on Sunday 19th May 2024.

During this moment of deep bereavement and national mourning, the Ministry on behalf of the Government and People of The Gambia extends its deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the Government and Brotherly People of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

May the love and support of those around provide comfort and strength as the Islamic Republic of Iran navigates through these profound losses. May Allah give the entire Nation of the Islamic Republic of Iran especially, the bereaved families, the strength and fortitude to bear the temporary partings and grant the departed souls Jannatul Firdausi”.