Man arrested after ‘threatening contractor with gun’

By Tabora Bojang

A man is in police custody helping with investigations after he was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm with bullets at his residence in Jabang.

According to the police, the man, 50, was arrested when police received a complaint from a construction worker that the accused threatened him with a gun.

“The suspect had an issue with a man he wanted to contract to build his house but they could not reach an understanding on the contract and the accused went to the house of the contractor in Makumbaya, threatened him with violence and fired a weapon into the air,” police spokesperson Cadet ASP Binta Njie told The Standard.

She said police investigators quickly conducted a search at the residence of the suspect, leading to the recovery of a pistol and some bullets.

The suspect, who remains under custody, is charged with threatening violence and being armed with undocumented firearm.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspect who is yet to be identified, had confessed to investigators that the firearm was shipped to The Gambia by sea over 10 years ago but was never used. “We have sent the pistol to the [police] ballistic department to conduct further tests before he could proceed for prosecution,” PRO Njie added.