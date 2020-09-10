Driver convicted for killing girl, 6,

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Chief magistrate Omar Cham of Brikama Magistrates’ Court yesterday convicted and sentenced Ablie Camara, a driver to a fine of D50,000.00 in default to serve one-year imprisonment with hard labour.

The trial magistrate also suspended the convict from driving for 18 months and also ordered him to pay D250,000 compensation to the victim’s family.

The magistrate found him guilty of rash or negligent act, causing death of one Mariama Jabang, a 6-year-old girl in Brikama.

Ablie pleaded guilty to the charge.

Explaining the facts of the matter, police prosecutor Sub-Inspector Bobo Jarju said on 30 August 2020 at Brikama, Ablie drove a motor vehicle in a negligent manner causing the death of the girl.