27 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, September 10, 2020
type here...
News

Driver convicted for killing girl, 6,

275
hammer
- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Chief magistrate Omar Cham of Brikama Magistrates’ Court yesterday convicted and sentenced Ablie Camara, a driver to a fine of D50,000.00 in default to serve one-year imprisonment with hard labour.

- Advertisement -

The trial magistrate also suspended the convict from driving for 18 months and also ordered him to pay D250,000 compensation to the victim’s family.
The magistrate found him guilty of rash or negligent act, causing death of one Mariama Jabang, a 6-year-old girl in Brikama.

Ablie pleaded guilty to the charge.
Explaining the facts of the matter, police prosecutor Sub-Inspector Bobo Jarju said on 30 August 2020 at Brikama, Ablie drove a motor vehicle in a negligent manner causing the death of the girl.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDembo ‘By Force’ says Barrow gave D500,000 to supporters for house renovation
Next articleNAM accuses gov’t of neglecting Sandu disaster victims
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

EXPERTS SAY LACK OF POLITICAL WILL PROLONGS ECOMIG’S STAY

By Omar Bah In the wake of the recent request by the Gambia government for the West African troops, Ecomig, to stay until 2021, The...
Read more
News

Top lawyers condemn US over ICC sanctions

By Omar Bah Gambian politician and lawyer Mai Fatty has joined Nigerian lawyer Femi Falana to condemn the United States' decision to sanction the International...
Read more
News

Market Union accepts gov’t plea for now

By Amadou Jadama The Gambia Market Union has accepted the Gambia Government's appeal for patience, but insisted that if government fails to fulfill its promise,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

Untitled 1

EXPERTS SAY LACK OF POLITICAL WILL PROLONGS ECOMIG’S STAY

By Omar Bah In the wake of the recent request by the Gambia government for the West African troops, Ecomig, to stay until 2021, The...
Fatou Bensouda

Top lawyers condemn US over ICC sanctions

market

Market Union accepts gov’t plea for now

elegence

Elegance Magazine is back with Sir Dawda Special

Dr Samateh

Gambia reports 18 new cases, no deaths in 6 days

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions