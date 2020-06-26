Driver in court for kidnapping, threatening to kill police officer

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Abubacarr Saidy, a driver, was yesterday arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court in Brikama for threatening to kill one Anna Bojang, a police officer attached to Brikama Police Station mobile traffic unit.

Saidy has been charged with two counts of threatening violence; and kidnapping or abducting in order to subject person to grievous harm.

A police officer attached to the Brikama station explained: “The police officer was at the Brikama [Sandaga] market signaling and controlling the traffic when the accused came with his car and without signaling took a turn inside the market.“The police officer, Anna Bojang, approached him and enquired why he flouted the market traffic rule. She asked him for his documents which the driver could not produce. Then Anna entered his vehicle and asked the driver to go with her to the station. Instead the driver drove her to the bush near Nyoffelleh village and threatened to kill her.”

According to indictment, on 17th June, 2020 between Brikama Nyambai and Nyofelleh, Abubacarr Saidy intimidated and threatened to kill Anna Bojang.

However, Saidy pleaded not guilty to the charges and told the court that he has contracted the services of a lawyer.

Magistrate SB Joof granted him bail for D50,000 with one Gambian surety.