33 C
City of Banjul
Friday, June 26, 2020
type here...
News

Driver in court for kidnapping, threatening to kill police officer

111
hammer
- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Abubacarr Saidy, a driver, was yesterday arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court in Brikama for threatening to kill one Anna Bojang, a police officer attached to Brikama Police Station mobile traffic unit.

- Advertisement -

Saidy has been charged with two counts of threatening violence; and kidnapping or abducting in order to subject person to grievous harm.

A police officer attached to the Brikama station explained: “The police officer was at the Brikama [Sandaga] market signaling and controlling the traffic when the accused came with his car and without signaling took a turn inside the market.“The police officer, Anna Bojang, approached him and enquired why he flouted the market traffic rule. She asked him for his documents which the driver could not produce. Then Anna entered his vehicle and asked the driver to go with her to the station. Instead the driver drove her to the bush near Nyoffelleh village and threatened to kill her.”

According to indictment, on 17th June, 2020 between Brikama Nyambai and Nyofelleh, Abubacarr Saidy intimidated and threatened to kill Anna Bojang.
However, Saidy pleaded not guilty to the charges and told the court that he has contracted the services of a lawyer.
Magistrate SB Joof granted him bail for D50,000 with one Gambian surety.

- Advertisement -
Previous articlePMF Mentors in conversation with HE Felix Ulloa, Vice President of El Salvadour
Next articleDawda Jallow succeeds Tambadou as AG
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

GOV’T TO LEGALISE SKIN BLEACHING

As part of his attempts at social engineering, head of state Yahya Jammeh passed a law which came into effect on 1st January 1996...
Read more
News

EU envoy slams Zakir Naik for ‘baseless, ridiculous’comments

By Alagie Manneh The European Union ambassador has refuted claims by renowned Muslim televangelist Dr Zakir Naik that the West orchestrated the ouster of President...
Read more
News

NYC boss does not know why he was sacked

By Omar Bah The acting executive director of National Youth Council, Lamin Darboe, said he does not know the reason for his dismissal. Darboe was...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

lamin darboee

My dear brother and sister, get married, or die fasting

News of the removal of Lamin Darboe, the executive director of the National Youth Council NYC was greeted with shock, consternation and outright anger...
Untitled 6

My dear brother and sister, get married, or die fasting

Marie Sock

Marie Sock’s candidature for presidency: Beginnings of new possibilities or false hope?

talib

Talib Bensouda Mayor, Kanifing municipality

Adama Barrow Smiles

GOV’T TO LEGALISE SKIN BLEACHING

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions