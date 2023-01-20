Drivers Association drags Transport Union to court

By Bruce Asemota

A body calling itself Transport Drivers Association, has filed a civil suit at the High Court in Banjul against the General Transport Union.

The Transport Drivers Association is seeking a declaration by the Court to allow it operate and carry out its objectives or mandates and participate in the transport sector in the Gambia without any restriction, interferences or hindrance from the Gambia Transport Union.

It also begged the court to order the General Transport Union to maintain peaceful coexistence with them, their members, agents or servants within the transport sector within the Gambia and immediately halt any act or omission likely to breach the peace.

The Drivers Association also demanded D250,000 for legal and administrative costs.

When the matter came up yesterday, Counsel for Gambia transports Union, Yassin Senghore, informed the court that the General Transport Union was served with the originating processes last week and that she needed time to file the processes.

The matter was adjourned by the presiding judge, Justice Ebrima Jaiteh to the 25th January, 2023 for further mention.

Abdoulie Touray, the president of Transport Drivers Association and Omar Ceesay, President of the Gambia Transport Union and their members were present in court.