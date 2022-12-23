Ecowas dismayed by Gambia coup attempt

Press release

The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Commission) has received with utter dismay and shock the news of an attempted coup in The Gambia.

ECOWAS Commission strongly condemns the attempt to overthrow the democratically elected government of The Gambia and underscores ECOWAS total rejection of all constitutional change of government in any member state.

ECOWAS Commission salutes the leadership and personnel of The Gambia security services for their adherence to their constitutional role and for foiling this illegal plot.

ECOWAS Commission stands firmly by the democratically elected government of The Gambia and once again reiterates its total condemnation of the attempted coup.