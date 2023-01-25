Ex-journalist joins race for NPP ticket in BAC

By Omar Bah

Lamin F Bojang, a former Speaker of the National Youth Parliament and journalist, has announced his intention to contest for Brikama Area Council chairmanship on NPP ticket.

Mr Bojang made the disclosure in a Standard exclusive yesterday a few hours after submitting his application to the NPP regional bureau in Brikama.

Bojang, a trained journalist, social worker, youth activist, urban planner, public policy specialist, and an entrepreneur, disclosed that based on his relationship with the people of West Coast Region, he stands the best chance to win the seat for the NPP against any other candidate.

“I have the profile of a winner and I knew my people because I worked with them and consulted them enough. I can win big for the party and the people of the West Coast need a solutionist at the Brikama Area Council, and I can solve their problems,” he added.

The New York educated former youth leader said he returned to the country to directly participate in national development and the Brikama Area Council cannot be left alone.

“The region is dirty and in dire need for an effective sanitation system. Also, as the fastest growing administrative area, the people need services and those services need to be in place but they cannot be without the right leadership. If selected by the NPP, and elected by the people, I will enhance the capacity of BAC,” he added.

He promised that there will be accountability and that public resources will be properly utilised. “The focus will be on service delivery. In addition to sanitation, I will address the lack of pipe borne water in many parts of the region especially in Foñi. It is unimaginable to know that in this time and age, people in the West Coast Region drink from wells. Under my leadership, BAC will set up a water unit that will provide boreholes in every community as a matter of urgency,” he promised.

Bojang also intends to revamp the revenue collection system, noting that people will pay their rates and taxes. “I guarantee the taxpayers that they will get the benefit in services they deserve.

“BAC will not limit itself to the conventional basic roles assigned to the area councils. It will go out of the box, work closely with communities and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that the people of the West Coast Region live better lives,” he said.

Bojang, who holds a master’s degree in public administration, stated that he has 10 major development agendas some of which will provide funding to women and youth to engage in economic activities that generates revenue and reduces unemployment.

“BAC will diversify into agriculture and the West Coast Region will venture into feeding the Gambian nation by investing largely in poultry production from the hackery to poultry, to creation of feed mills, chicken processing plants as well as enough freezing facilities for proper storage,” he added.

He called on the NPP leadership to give him a chance but vowed to stand by the party’s selected candidate, if not selected.