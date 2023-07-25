Ex-ORYX Energies employee seeks D7M compensation for unlawful termination

By Bruce Asemota

Momodou Jallow, a former employee of ORYX Energies Ltd, has instituted a suit against the company at the High Court in Banjul, seeking for a declaration that his purported termination is unlawful.

Jallow is also demanding a sum of seven million, five hundred and ninety-five thousand dalasi as damages for unlawful termination.

He also seeks the high court to order ORYX Energies to pay his social security contribution to the Provident Fund for a period of seven years.

The plaintiff claimed he is an information technology professional who started employment with the then ATLAS Company in 2015. He said sometime in 2021, ORYX took over ATLAS and in August 2022, his employment was terminated.

The plaintiff said his termination was unlawful and wants the defendant to pay him damages.