City of Banjul
Saturday, July 4, 2020
Ex-SIC president Banding Drammeh passes away

Former president of the Gambia Supreme Islamic Council, Alhaji Banding Drammeh of Brikama has passed away last evening.
Sheikh Banding Drammeh was one of the most influential Muslim leaders in the Gambia for decades.

Fondly called Mudirr (Principal), he was a strong pillar in the propagation of Islam in the country, chiefly through his weekly programme, Muslim World, which he presented for 40 years on Radio Gambia.

Alhaji Banding also served as an Islamic studies teacher at Muslim High School before he decided to set up his the Brikama Islamic Institute and later Mahad in Brikama.
The schools, which have both Arabic and English sections, have graduated thousands of students who serve in various sectors.
He is survived by several wives, many children and grandchildren.
He was laid to rest last night.

