Ex-VP Touray returns to politics

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By Tabora Bojang

Dr Isatou Touray, the former vice president, has announced she is making a political comeback. Touray quit politics and resumed her role as executive director of Gamcotrap following her removal by President Adama Barrow in 2022. She is now aiming to contest against her former boss as an independent candidate with a pledge to “fulfilling” what she calls “the failed promises.”

The former VP announced her return on her Facebook page over the weekend that she will formally launch her candidacy as an independent presidential candidate for the 2026 presidential election.

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The launching event is scheduled to take place in Brikama on Saturday 27 June 2026. Dr Touray was part of the Coalition 2016 that removed former president Jammeh from power. She later served as minister of health and of trade before replacing Ousainu Darboe as vice president in 2019 and served as VP until 2022 before returning to activism.