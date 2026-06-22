NPP Mariama Kunda chairman defects to UDP

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By Aminata Kuyateh

Mbemba Sanneh, the National People’s Party (NPP) chairman in Mariama Kunda, on Friday officially joined the United Democratic Party (UDP) alongside several village elders.

Addressing supporters, at UDP rally in the village, Sanneh said his decision was driven by concerns over the country’s current situation and his belief that the UDP offers the best alternative.

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“I have been with the NPP for a long time, but seeing the way things are, the country needs change,” he said. “I joined the UDP because I believe it is the only solution to the hardship facing the country.”

UDP leader Ousainu Darboe welcomed Sanneh and his followers and urged them to help expand the party’s support base through peaceful engagement.

Darboe said Gambians were facing increasing economic difficulties and described the UDP as the answer to the country’s challenges.

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“UDP is the medicine to cure the Gambian pain,” he said. “The direction our country is heading, if we do not do something, we will sink.”

He called on supporters to remain peaceful during the election period and avoid conflict.

“We are in an election period. Stay out of conflict and do everything with respect and humility,” Darboe said. “If respect cannot give you what you want, disrespect cannot either.”

Darboe also said the UDP continues to honour members who contributed to the party’s growth, describing them as fallen heroes whose sacrifices would not be forgotten.