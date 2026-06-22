KEMO CEESAY UNVEILS PROGRAMME FOR GFF PRESIDENCY

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By Fatou Gassama

As the race for the presidency of the Gambia Football federation intensifies, former finance director Kemo Ceesay on Saturday launched his manifesto presenting a ”bold vision on transparency, holistic development, excellence capacity building, opportunity creation , accountability, collaboration heritage and innovation.”

According to Mr Ceesay, he intends to run Gambian football through a sound and good governance system, in accordance with clear statutes and regulations and will allow strong institutional workings over individual control; transparency in decision-making inclusiveness and stakeholder representation, democratic process and respect for elections, ”We shall be accountable through regular reporting, and putting place independent disciplinary and judicial systems,” he said.

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He said his manifesto marks the beginning of a new conversation about the future of Gambian football.

“The document serves as both a call to action and a practical guide for creating meaningful change for football. The game of football is more than 90 minutes on the pitch; it is also a unifying force that helps meet dreams.

I stand before you today, not merely to launch a manifesto, but to launch a vision of a united football family for inclusive development.

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We want to launch a vision for excellency, accountability, transformation, and above all, a vision that belongs to every stakeholder in Gambia”, Ceesay told a gathering of football stakeholders and media.

Joint forces

Meanwhile Amadou Jaiteh, another GFF presidential aspirant, announced he has withdrawn his bid to join forces with Mr Ceesay.

Demba Sanyang, a former national team player described Kemo Ceesay as the right candidate for the position as he has been helping so many Gambian players and he knows football and has done a lot for the Gambian game.

Ismaila M Ceesay , president of the Gambia Schools Football Association urged all stakeholders to vote for Kemo Ceesay for president as he is the right candidate .

“We saw in Kemo a vision and a roadmap that speaks not in vague promises but in concrete commitments to regional development, youth structures and competition pathways that connect a child’s first touch of a ball to the national stage”, he said.

Businessman Muhammad M Jagana introduced the manifesto as a strategic transformation agenda with 15 specific pillars of reform, each grounded in diagnosis backed by a concrete commitment, designed to deliver a measurable outcome .

Sosseh Colley, a prominent Bakau elder and respected football enthusiast declared his backing for Kemo Ceesay.

The presidents of seven regional and allied associations all made public declaration of their support for Mr Ceesay.