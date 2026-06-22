NPP wants Barrow to go for ten terms – Demba Sabally

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By Arret Jatta

Agriculture Minister and First Deputy Leader of the National People’s Party (NPP), Demba Sabally, has declared that supporters of President Adama Barrow want him to remain in office beyond a third term, saying they hope to see him serve as many as ten terms.

Addressing the NPP’s grand rally in Brikama on Saturday, Sabally dismissed opposition’s campaign against Barrow’s third-term bid, arguing that critics had no legal basis for their position.

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“To the people saying no to third term, our wish for Barrow is more than third term. We want fourth term, fifth term, up to ten terms,” he told supporters.

Sabally noted that former President Sir Dawda Jawara governed for 30 years while Yahya Jammeh ruled for 22 years, saying many of those opposing Barrow today did not object to those regimes’ long stay in power.

Opposition coalition

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Sabally also took aim at UDP leader Ousainu Darboe, claiming that there will be no coalition if Darboe insists on leading because other opposition figures want the flag bearer position more than him.

He further accused Darboe of being jealous of President Barrow, alleging that during a recent trip to Salikenni, the opposition leader rented a Cadillac similar to the president’s vehicle in an attempt to resemble him.

“Even if President Barrow lends you his vehicle, you cannot be like him, and using the same car as the president cannot make you president,” Sabally said, adding that “someone who cannot take care of his personal phone cannot rule this country, ” apparently referring to the reported case of the opposition leader’s phone going missing.