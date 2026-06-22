7 killed in car crash

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The Gambia Police Force has reported a fatal road traffic accident that occurred at about 05:40hrs on Saturday, June 21, 2026, at YBK in the Central River Region.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a commercial Sprinter vehicle carrying 26 passengers and goods en route from the Kombos to Guinea Conakry collided with a stationary fuel tanker.

The accident claimed the lives of seven passengers, while several others sustained injuries and were taken to Bansang Hospital for treatment. Four of the injured victims were subsequently referred to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul for further medical attention.

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Police officers visited the scene, and investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are ongoing.

The Gambia Police Force extends its condolences to the bereaved families and wishes the injured a speedy recovery. The Force further reminds all road users that road safety is a shared responsibility and urges motorists to exercise caution, adhere to traffic regulations, and remain vigilant at all times.