The need for political tolerance in an election year

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As The Gambia approaches another election cycle, the familiar currents of political tension, partisan rivalry, and public anxiety are once again rising. Elections, by their very nature, are competitive and often emotionally charged. Yet, in a country still consolidating its democratic gains, the way citizens conduct themselves during this period is just as important as the outcome of the polls. Tolerance is not merely a virtue in such times; it is a national necessity.

The Gambian democratic journey has been marked by hard-won progress, particularly in the post-2016 era, where citizens reclaimed their voice after decades of authoritarian rule. However, the sustainability of these gains depends heavily on the collective commitment to peaceful coexistence, even amid deep political differences. Political affiliation should never translate into hostility, intimidation, or violence. The strength of a democracy lies not in uniformity of opinion, but in the ability of its citizens to disagree respectfully and coexist peacefully.

Unfortunately, recent political discourse—both online and offline—suggests a worrying drift toward intolerance. Social media platforms have become breeding grounds for misinformation, insults, and divisive rhetoric. Such behaviour not only undermines national unity but also creates fertile ground for conflict. Gambians must resist the temptation to weaponise tribal, religious, or regional identities for political gain. These fault lines, if exploited, can have long-lasting consequences far beyond any election result.

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Political leaders and party supporters alike bear a shared responsibility to set the tone. Leaders must demonstrate restraint in their language and actions, avoiding inflammatory statements that could incite their followers. Supporters, on the other hand, must remember that political opponents are not enemies, but fellow citizens with equal stakes in the country’s future. The ballot box—not the streets or social media—is the rightful arena for political contestation.

Institutions, including the Independent Electoral Commission, the media, and civil society organisations, also have a critical role to play in fostering a climate of tolerance. The media must uphold the highest standards of professionalism by promoting balanced reporting and refusing to amplify hate speech or unverified claims. Civil society groups should intensify civic education efforts, reminding citizens of their rights and responsibilities in a democratic society.

Ultimately, the true test of The Gambia’s democracy will not only be in the credibility of its elections but in the conduct of its people. Tolerance is the glue that holds a diverse society together, especially in moments of political contest. As the nation prepares to decide its future at the polls, Gambians must choose unity over division, dialogue over hostility, and peace over provocation. The legacy of this election year will be defined not just by who wins, but by how the country chooses to stand together in the face of difference.