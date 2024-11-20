FaBB supports 40 female students

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The First Lady’s foundation FaBB yesterday presented cash, stationery and bicycles to 40 outstanding female students drawn from across the country at State House.

The gesture is an annual event which the foundation conducts to support the education of girls as part of its women empowerment programme.

The package was split between rural and urban school girls, taking account of their needs. Beneficiary students from the rural areas received D10,000 and a bicycle each while those from the urban areas got D15,000.

Addressing the students, First Lady Fatoumata Bah- Barrow inspired the young women to aim for excellence in their education and future career, reminding them that through education The Gambia had three women vice presidents, ministers and other important women-led positions. Elsewhere, she said there is currently a woman president in Tanzania.

“I am First Lady through marriage, but without education I could not function in this capacity am doing now,” she told the students. The First Lady urged them to make her and their parents proud by excelling in their education as that will inspire her and partners to do more for Gambian girls.

She thanked FaBB’s collaborators Merck Foundation.

Senior officials from the ministries of Basic and Higher Education praised the FaBB for complementing government’s efforts and called on the beneficiaries to make use of the privilege.

The event was attended by staff and board members of FaBB, parents and guardians of the beneficiary students.