PIU shooting suspect Ousainou Bojang opens defence

By Bruce Asemota

Ousainou Bojang, the suspect in the fatal shooting of two PIU officers last year, has opened his defence yesterday before the High Court, presided over by Justice Ebrima Jaiteh.

Bojang is alleged to have shot and killed two PIU officers and caused grievous harm to another on the 12th September, 2023 at the Sukuta Traffic Light Junction.

Opening his defence yesterday, the suspect told the court that he works as a security guard at a lodge called Smiling Coast Residence in Brufut.

He recalled that on the 12th September, 2023, he started work around 7pm and was there until 11pm when he went to a shop just about four compounds away from his place of work to buy dinner and credit.

He testified that whilst he was stepping out of the premises, he called one Famara Bojang to look after the place for him.

He further testified that as he was leaving the premises, he left Famara Bojang, Bakary Jajue, Junior and Kailo whom he found watching something on Junior’s phone.

He said they called his attention and told him that they saw something on the phone and when he asked them what was it, they replied saying that it was about shooting of police officers.

Ousainou Bojang told the court that he rushed to the shop and bought his dinner and returned to his work place.

He explained that at his work place, there were tenants occupying the place and one of them, called Sulayman, came out and told him that he was going to the shop.

The suspect disclosed that he advised him to be careful that it is just recent that they saw on Junior’s phone that police officers were shot with a gun and killed.

The suspect testified that after having conversation with Sulayman, he started chatting with his boss one Katheleen Smith in the United Kingdom on WhatsApp.

Hearing continues today at 2.15pm