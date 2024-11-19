- Advertisement -

Team Yoka Ndam promises global excellence in sports

With the Gambia National Olympic Committee GNOC elective congress only days to go, The Standard today begins a review of the programmes of the two candidates, Muhammad Jagana and Bai Dodou Jallow.

Mr Jagana, businessman, is leading a campaign called Team Yoka Ndam which has issued a 5-point programme. In it, the team said its mission is to elevate Gambian sports to new heights through strong governance, strategic development and empowering initiatives.

Strong Governance:

Team Yoka Ndam is committed to enhancing the governance framework within GNOC to ensure transparency, accountability, and efficiency. By streamlining processes and making strategic investments, we aim to foster an environment where athletes and sports organisations can thrive.

Strengthening women:

Team Yoka Ndam believes in the power of inclusivity and is dedicated to uplifting female athletes and supporting programs that champion women’s empowerment in sports. Our goal is to create pathways that encourage participation, development, and leadership for women in sports.

Beach Games:

With Gambia’s unique coastal heritage, we aim to introduce the Gambia Beach Games. This initiative will not only diversify our sports offerings but also attract global interest, enhancing tourism and creating local economic opportunities while celebrating our beautiful coastline.

Heritage Gambia:

Culture is core to our identity and through sports, we want to celebrate and promote Gambia’s rich cultural heritage on the international stage, fostering pride and unity among Gambians and showcasing our unique story to the world.

Fund the Dream: Gold for Gambia:

Our ultimate vision is to secure the necessary funding and resources to support our athletes’ journey to global victory. By investing in talent development and providing robust support systems, we aim to bring home gold for Gambia, inspiring future generations to pursue excellence in sports.

A statement from Team Yoka Ndam said the team comprises passionate and experienced professionals dedicated to transforming GNOC into a hub of innovation and excellence. “We are committed to creating an environment where Gambian athletes can excel, inspire, and reach their highest potential. If you believe in a brighter, more inclusive, and empowering future for Gambia’s athletes, join us in this journey. Together, we can inspire global excellence and make Gambia proud,” the team concluded.

The team members seeking election into the GNOC executive are Muhammad Jagana, Lamin King Colley, Fatim Badjie, Saul Fraizer, Gheran Senghore, Timothy Colley, ML Sonko and Mass Manjang.

