SK Jaiteh provides clothing, blankets to Tanka Tanka, Ndeban

Businessman Salifu Jaiteh has provided over D100K worth of clothing to both the Ndeban Clinic of the EFSTH and Tanka Tanka psychiatric hospital.

The items included bales of blankets, cotton rags and clothing.

Mr Jaiteh said he came with the initiative when he visited Nbeban and found patients and escorts on mats. “I know that government cannot do all these things so since I am dealing in clothing business, I decided to lend a hand to make the patients comfortable,” he told officials at both hospitals.

At Tanka Tanka, Mr Jaiteh was told by officials that the materials he donated would go a long way to help protect the patients some of whom come in bad shape and poorly covered because of their mental state.

The officials thanked Mr Jaiteh for his gesture which they said is long tradition.