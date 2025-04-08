GNOC discusses closer ties with continental body

- Advertisement -

The president of Gambia National Olympic Committee Bai Dodou Jallow on Monday visited the president of Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Mustapha Berraf at headquarters in Abuja,

The visit was designed to strengthen the GNOC’s partnerships in sports development and foster greater collaboration with the continental body.

The African Olympic committees ‘head Berraf assured Gambia of his support and urged the GNOC president to keep working hard with his team.

“The Gambia has lot of talents and good sport administrators. We must polish those talents and give support to the administrators.” President Berraf stated.

The ANOCA president offered to support the refurbishment of the GNOC headquarters (Olympic House) and to strengthen the capacity of the Gambian Olympic officials.

On his part, the president of Gambia National Olympic Committee, Bai Dodou Jallow, thanked Berraf for his time and assured him of his committee’s commitment to the development of sports in The Gambia.

Recognising The Gambia as a key member of ANOCA, President Berraf disclosed that he will visit The Gambia in the second quarter of the year and intends to meet President Adama Barrow so as to strengthen ties with its member nations.