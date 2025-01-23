Family thanks Barrow for national tribute to Kalilou Singhateh

- Advertisement -

Following government’s decision to stage a national funeral for the late Alhaji Kalilou Fodayba Singhateh, a prominent Gambian politician, his family has expressed gratitude to President Barrow for facilitating a befitting national tribute to the beloved father of the nation in general. The family also thanked the president and government for their unwavering support and kindness during this difficult time.

“Your personal generous assistance and heartfelt condolences have provided great comfort to our family as we navigate this period of grief. The support accorded to us in honouring the memory of our late father has been truly exceptional and deeply appreciated,” the family told Barrow.

The family said the gesture is a demonstration of

the compassion and commitment of the values of solidarity and unity that define “our great nation”. “For this and your generous standing and solidarity for us in this difficult time, we are profoundly grateful,” the Singhateh family said of Barrow.