Gambia High School Class of 1980 donates furniture to alma mater

By Fatou Bojang

At a ceremony at the Gambia Senior Secondary School (GSSS) on Thursday, the school’s Class of 1980 presented a donation of 250 sets of furniture, comprising combined desks and chairs, to enhance the learning environment for current students.

The gesture, according to members of the Class 1980, reflects the alumni’s commitment to giving back to their alma mater and fostering a culture of support and community among former students.

During the ceremony, Joe Oremi Cole, a retired solicitor and chairman of Class of 1980, expressed his pride in returning to his alma mater to donate furniture, including benches and tables, as a gesture of gratitude.

He reflected on the diverse backgrounds of his classmates and their shared experiences at the school then called Gambia High School, which he said provided them with excellent education and valuable life lessons. “The Class of 1980 today comprises numerous professionals, including doctors, lawyers, and a minister, all of whom attributed their success to the foundation laid during their time at the school,” he said.

Cole emphasised the importance of giving back to the school and encouraged current students to emulate the spirit of philanthropy demonstrated by the alumni. He said that the funds for the donated furniture amounts to D540,000, raised entirely from the classmates’ personal contributions, without external support.

The current Principal of the school, Momodou Baba Jallow, highlighted the school’s current challenges, including financial constraints impacting operations and the need for sufficient furniture. He noted that the donation of 240 combined desks and chairs would alleviate classroom congestion and promote a conducive learning atmosphere.

Principal Jallow acknowledged past contributions from various alumni classes, underscoring the collaborative efforts to sustain GSSS.

Karamo Bojang, chairman of the School board, expressed his gratitude for the furniture donated by the class of 1980, highlighting the unique contributions of the then Gambia High School’s alumni compared to other schools in the country. Bojang said the school has a long-standing tradition of excellence, with its graduates excelling in various fields, including medicine and law.

He encouraged current students to embrace the culture of giving back to their alma mater, suggesting that they establish a class leadership structure and maintain communication with one another. He noted that building connections among classmates will help future graduates contribute to the school’s development.

He also praised the school’s IT sector, particularly the school lab, which is recognised as the best in the country and is fully funded by ex-students.

Mr Bojang acknowledged the unfortunate delays caused by contractors in the school’s transformation efforts but remained optimistic about the future. He reiterated the board’s commitment to ensuring that a majority of the school’s management consists of alumni who are dedicated to restoring Gambia High School’s former glory.