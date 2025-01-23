Kumba Sinyan demands to be moved from convict wing to remand

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Kumba Sinyan, currently detained and standing trial for the murder of her lover Lamarana Jallow in 2022, has filed an application before the High Court seeking a declaration that her detention at the convict wing of Mile 2 prisons is unconstitutional, as she is not yet convicted and is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

During Tuesday’s sitting, Sinyan’s lawyer, Sagar Twun, relied on section 19 of the Constitution, and sections 36 of the Prisons Act to argue that her client is being wrongly detained at the convict wing of the prison, which is contrary to the Prison’s Act.

She urged the court to make a declaration that her detention at the convict wing is unconstitutional.

Lawyer M Sanyang, representing the prosecution vehemently denied that was the case.

The state lawyer submitted that Kumba Sinyan has violated the prison rules and is being punished by being taken to a separate confined area which is permissible under the prison rules.

The state counsel further submitted that the prison authorities acted within the law of the prisons.

The state lawyer indicated that Kumba Sinyan had an altercation with a fellow remand prisoner that led to her punishment.

The matter was adjourned to the 17 February, 2025 for ruling.