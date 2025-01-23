NPP outlines ‘accomplishments’, future goals

- Advertisement -

On the sidelines of his party’s recent congress at Soma, the administrative secretary of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), Seedy Sheriff Ceesay, has been speaking to The Standard about recent ‘activities, accomplishments and future goals’ of the party.

Ceesay said as part of its reform agenda, the party conducted a nationwide fact-finding tour to assess the state of its structures at the grassroots level.

He said that initiative allowed executive members to engage directly with citizens, understand their concerns, and gather critical information to inform their decision-making process.

“During the tour, youth empowerment emerged as a pressing issue, meaning there is a need to initiate programmes that would enhance the role of youth in national development, and improve the economic and social status of women,” Ceesay said.

He said the tour included visits to newly established regional NPP bureaus, which provided valuable insights to their functionality and support to grassroots activities.

“In line with the party’s commitment to fostering peace and reducing hostilities within our political landscape, the NPP has initiated dialogues with other parties. This reflects the party’s dedication to national unity and peace,” he said.

Ceesay added that President Barrow’s national peace football tournament also ended successfully with Upper Nuimi wining the cup. He said the tournament proved to be a reflection of the unifying power of sports in fostering national cohesion.

“Also,realising the media’s vital role in shaping public opinion, the party has developed a robust media engagement strategy that includes periodic press conferences to share pertinent information with the public and maintain transparency,” he stated.

He said the party has also organised some in-house training for its media handlers and regional secretaries to improve their skills and effectiveness.

“We currently employ 70 staff, including cleaners, cooks, drivers, caretakers, and security personnel.

The party has recently awarded 50 scholarships to universities, MDI, and college students,” he added.

Other accomplishments, Ceesay added, include the establishment of a student wing secretariat at the NPP bureau.

“The party has also constructed regional bureaus across all eight regions and is in the final stage of completing the national bureau in Bandung.”

He said the NPP is committed to implementing comprehensive youth and women’s empowerment programs enhancing party structures and promoting national unity.

“The NPP remains committed to the progress and prosperity of The Gambia. The party strives to build a brighter future that reflects the hopes and dreams of every Gambian. I encourage party militants to continue to work together to attract more supporters and strengthen the party’s presence across the nation,” he added.