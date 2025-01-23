Fire razes compound in Bakau Newtown

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh & Fatou Bojang

A devastating fire outbreak consumed an entire compound in Bakau Newtown yesterday morning.

The blaze, which eye witnesses said started at 2:30 a.m, left residents scrambling for safety and caused significant damage to properties leaving the perplexed occupants gazing at what was their fully furnished house.

- Advertisement -

Fatou Korita, an eyewitness and resident of the compound remembered rushing back to her room to wake up children when she heard someone shouting ‘fire, fire’ from the other part of the compound.

She said the fire started from the ceiling, spreading rapidly through the compound due to the inflammable materials in the structures. Other residents, many of whom were asleep, were alerted by a strong smell of smoke and the sound of raging flames.

Fatou said no one was present in the room where the fire started, hence the late and futile attempt to locate its source.

- Advertisement -

She thanked the youths, neighbors and the fire service for their timely intervention and called on government and the KMC to help resettle the families.

Another, eye witness, Ousman Marr, said the emergency response team arrived nearly an hour after the fire was reported and despite their efforts, the flames had already consumed much of the compound.

“This is a heartbreaking situation. We are appealing to the government, NGOs, and kindhearted individuals to assist the victims,” said Marr.