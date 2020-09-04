28 C
City of Banjul
Friday, September 4, 2020
type here...
News

Fire at Bakau market again

4
bakau fire outbreak
- Advertisement -

By Alagie Manneh

The Bakau market on Thursday morning caught fire that incinerated seven stalls.

- Advertisement -

This is the second time in three months the market caught fire, leaving stall owners to brood over the remains of their once well-stocked stores.

The cause of the latest fire remains unclear, but traders suspect it must have been caused by electric faults. No one died or got injured in the blaze which lasted for a little over two hours.

“Everything in my stall was destroyed,” Salieu Bah, a watchmaker, accessories and mobile phone seller told The Standard.

Mr Bah said D100,000 worth of items and other gadgets were destroyed. “Things are difficult now. Plus, my wife delivered of twins just last month,” a sorry-looking Salieu lamented.

For Momodou Jallow, who owns a building material stall, some D310, 000 worth of goods were in the fire.

“I am a family man too, but I am still grateful to Allah,” he said looking over his razed stall.

The president of the Bakau market, Alhaji Sanyang appealed for help for the traders whose livelihoods have been destroyed.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleStates must oppose U.S. sanctions against ICC staff’
Next articleGambia gets first chief magistrate
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

EFSTH ACCUSED OF NEGLECTING PATIENT TO DIE

By Alagie Manneh   The management of the main referral hospital, EFSTH, has opened an inquiry into allegations that a patient tragically died in an...
Read more
News

Markets’ Union petitions Barrow over Covid 19 regulations

By Omar Bah The Gambia Markets' Union has written a petition to President Adama Barrow urging him to allow markets to operate from 7am to...
Read more
News

IEC awaits health clearance to conduct Niamina by election

By Omar Bah The chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission has confirmed that the electoral body is now waiting for clearance from the Ministry of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

brikama fc

CLUBS PLAN COVID-19 MEETING IN BRIMAKA SATURDAY

A number of Gambian football stakeholders including clubs and allied associations have confirmed they will meet on Saturday to discuss their position on the...
fatou

EFSTH ACCUSED OF NEGLECTING PATIENT TO DIE

albert market

Markets’ Union petitions Barrow over Covid 19 regulations

mc cham and momar

IEC awaits health clearance to conduct Niamina by election

catholic

President Barrow extends condolences to the Catholic community

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions