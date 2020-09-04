Fire at Bakau market again

- Advertisement -

By Alagie Manneh

The Bakau market on Thursday morning caught fire that incinerated seven stalls.

This is the second time in three months the market caught fire, leaving stall owners to brood over the remains of their once well-stocked stores.

The cause of the latest fire remains unclear, but traders suspect it must have been caused by electric faults. No one died or got injured in the blaze which lasted for a little over two hours.

“Everything in my stall was destroyed,” Salieu Bah, a watchmaker, accessories and mobile phone seller told The Standard.

Mr Bah said D100,000 worth of items and other gadgets were destroyed. “Things are difficult now. Plus, my wife delivered of twins just last month,” a sorry-looking Salieu lamented.

For Momodou Jallow, who owns a building material stall, some D310, 000 worth of goods were in the fire.

“I am a family man too, but I am still grateful to Allah,” he said looking over his razed stall.

The president of the Bakau market, Alhaji Sanyang appealed for help for the traders whose livelihoods have been destroyed.