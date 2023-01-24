GACH CEO made AU Youth Ambassador

The CEO of GACH Global Abubakary Jawara has been made African Union Youth Ambassador in the Security Council of the African Union Youth Assembly (AUYA).

Mr Jawara is expected to serve as a powerful voice for the African youths and across the globe, representing their interest at strategic engagements.

AUYA is a powerful continental parliamentary general youth assembly, which operates as the Youth Government’s Treaty Body with 54 African countries as permanent signatories to the Youth Charter.

It consists of 54 youth-presidents elected from each country from the African continent in addition to 141 foreign representatives with a total reach of 195 countries.

The body says Mr Jawara has been awarded in recognition of his commitments to Africa’s quest for development. Mr Jawara was given the award in Kenya on Sunday at a High-Level Symposium on Human Security & Governance in Africa attended by former Kenyan vice president, Raila Odinga and other dignitaries.

Presenting the award to Mr Jawara, the AUYA Country president-elect Kenya, Antony Manyara said the award is conferred on Jawara with a view to mobilising Youth towards the Agenda 2063- The Africa We Want.

He said the award is a voluntary appointment to championing the African Union Agenda 2063 and the UN Resolution 2050 which promotes Youth, Peace and Security, requiring Mr Jawara to work towards the promotion of youth, Peace and Security in his jurisdiction and across the globe, “With full paraphernalia and privileges of the office.”

He added that the organization shall assist Mr Jawara in any way possible to offer him special opportunities throughout his diplomatic journey, from networking privileges to special accreditations to aide his service in working closely with the diplomatic Missions, Government offices, Embassies, CSOs, United Nations agencies, and other international organizations in his country and around the world.

Speaking shortly after receiving the award, Abubakary Jawara expressed gratitude to AUYA for recognising his efforts saying it will serve as motivation for him to do more. He assured the organisation that he will do everything possible to champion its interest.