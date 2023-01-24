Lamin Jammeh declares interest to run for BAC

A native of Sukuta and former CEO of Brikama Area Council Lamin Jammeh has said he intends to run for chairman of the council in the elections slated for May 20.

Disclosing this to The Standard Mr Jammeh, a civil engineer who first worked as development officer at BAC, rose to become CEO during which time he presided over numerous successful market and gardening projects in the Kombos and Fonies.

He said his vast and unique experience of the functions of the council and familiarity with the issues of the West Coast region, places him in a better position to run the office with efficiency.

Mr Jammeh drew a ten- point agenda for the BAC featuring development plans cutting across all areas in the region and in different spheres, from local government administration to town naming, demarcation of border villages with Senegal, data banking to other transformative activities.

Mr Jammeh said he will run as an independent candidate.