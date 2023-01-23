Saidou Khan: Gambian professional footballer, Swindon Town

Khan grew up in Sanchaba in The Gambia. His father was a soldier and worked on a peacekeeping mission in Liberia, and later moved to London to work as a security guard.

Khan grew up obsessed with football and his favourite player was AC Milan’s Kaká, and he is nicknamed ‘Kaka’ in The Gambia. His father died when he was 12 years old and Khan moved to England in 2010, two years after his father’s death.

Career

Khan spent his early career in English non-league football with Tooting & Mitcham United, Dulwich Hamlet, Carshalton Athletic, Chipstead and Kingstonian. During this time Khan studied at the University of East London and worked part-time at a Lidl supermarket. He later played in the National League South with Maidstone United, and the National League with Dagenham & Redbridge. He also has two unsuccessful trials with Football League club Milton Keynes Dons and nearly quit football after his second rejection.

He signed for National League club Chesterfield in July 2021, on a two-year contract. By November 2021 he was the club’s joint-top scorer that season. The club rejected a transfer bid for Khan in January 2022. He signed for Swindon Town for an undisclosed fee in 2022.