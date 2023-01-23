GIRLS AT WAR

Gambia wallops Sierra Leone 4-1 at Wafu

A dazzling diminutive looking Gambia Police FC player Catherine Jatta inspired The Gambia to a resounding 4-1 victory over Sierra Leone at the Wafu Zone A Women’s Football Championship in Sal, Cape Verde Islands Saturday.

The youngster scored a haul, all the four goals, including the fastest in the tournament’s history when she struck the opener in a little over a minute after kick-off.

The Sierra Queens could only settle for a consolation goal. Catherine was naturally voted the most outstanding player and decorated by Wafu with a well-deserved award.

The small Gambian community in Sal greeted the team with cheers, drumming, singing and dancing while flaunting The Gambia national colours.

Coach Mariama ‘Bom’ Sowe used the match to give a first cap to several newcomers including Fatoumatta Jammeh, Mamie Sey and Fatoumatta Erma.

The Gambian girls return to action today, Monday, against defending Champions Senegal who beat Guinea 4-0.

The match was watched by football federation prexy Lamin Bajo who praised the girls for making The Gambia proud.