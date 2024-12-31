GACH GLOBAL BASALT IMPORTATION RENEWS HOPE FOR THE GAMBIA

- Advertisement -

GACH Group’s importation of basalt is poised to grant The Gambia much-needed relief months after the Senegalese government announced it will suspend exportation of the product.

The Gambia has over the years depended on Senegal for the fine-grained extrusive igneous rock required for high quality construction works.

However, with the ban coming at a time when the government and Gambians are planning to embark on major projects, the country badly needed a saviour. Being an astute businessman and concerned about the dangers associated with the country running out of basalt, GACH Global CEO Abubakary Jawara moved into action.

Following months of negotiations and back and forth, Jawara was able to secure a partnership agreement with a Cape Verdean company for the exportation of basalt from Cape Verde. The first vessel carrying tonnes of basalt was welcomed at the Gambia Ports Authority on Monday by Jawara himself, senior government functionaries, family, and well-wishers. This move aims to support national projects like road construction. The company called on interested buyers to visit its store at Denton Bridge after the GGC headquarters. The selling point can be contacted at 5332009/4574048 or via email at [email protected].

The 20,000 tonnes that arrived are in three sizes: 03, 3/8, and 1.6. It has been tested both in Cape Verde and The Gambia and found to be of high quality.

Mr Jawara, CEO of GACH Global Group, expressed gratitude for the support received from The Gambia Government and President Adama Barrow, which facilitated investment in the country. He gave assurances of a consistent supply of basalt to benefit the local construction industry and creation of more job opportunities.

Matarr Ceesay, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, welcomed the strengthened ties and emphasised the government’s role as a major purchaser of basalt. He said the increased competition between Banjul and Praia will improve accessibility and pricing for building materials, and further promote trade and economic growth between the two nations.

PS Ceesay congratulated GACH and G5X on the significant milestone and reaffirmed his Ministry’s commitment to supporting local companies in international trade.

Gilberto Baros, an executive board member of G5X, a consortium of five companies focused on creating a multiplier effect through synergy and collaboration with partners and governments, said the venture marks a significant milestone in the relationship between The Gambia and Cape Verde.