Rohey Malick Lowe, Lord Mayor of Banjul, Capital City Political journey and achievements

Rohey Malick Lowe, born and raised in Banjul, The Gambia, has become a trailblazer in Gambian politics as the first and only female mayor in The Gambia running the affairs of the capital city. It is also noteworthy to mention that she became the first mayor to be re-elected for a second mandate in the Capital City and among all her other counterparts who contested in other regions, she was the only one who competed with an incumbent candidate (Mayor Abdoulie ‘Lye’ Bah of blessed memory) making her election quite challenging. Her journey is a testament to resilience, vision, and a steadfast commitment to empowering women and youths, while championing sustainable urban development.

Early life and education

Rohey was born into a politically active family. Her father, Alhaji Malick Lowe, served as Mayor of Banjul, inspiring her early understanding of civic responsibility. She pursued higher education in Sweden, where she studied International Relations at the University of Falun. While in Sweden, she became active in politics as a member of the Social Democrats and served on the Child Welfare Committee of Nyköping Municipality for four years, overseeing schools in her jurisdiction.

Professional background

Before entering politics, Rohey established successful businesses in the tourism sector across several African cities. Her entrepreneurial ventures deepened her understanding of economic development and prepared her for public service. This experience shaped her priorities in empowering women and youths through skills building and entrepreneurship.

Historic mayoral elections

Rohey made history on 12th May, 2018, when she was elected the first female mayor in The Gambia. Running under the banner of the United Democratic Party (UDP), she broke barriers in Gambian politics and inspired a new era of gender inclusion. Her campaign focused on addressing Banjul’s infrastructural challenges, youth unemployment, and the empowerment of women. In May 2023, Rohey achieved another milestone by becoming the first mayor in Gambian history to be re-elected, defeating a seasoned politician in a hotly contested race. Her second term reaffirmed her popularity and the trust Banjulians placed in her leadership.

Achievements as mayor

As mayor, Rohey has implemented transformative policies and projects, including:

Sanitation and urban development

Spearheaded efforts to improve waste management systems and modernise public infrastructure, creating a cleaner and more sustainable city.

Women and youth empowerment

Founded the Rohey Malick Lowe Women and Girls Empowerment Initiative. This initiative supports education, invests in women’s financial independence, and empowers youths to contribute to national socio-economic development.

Sustainability advocacy

Advocated for sustainable urban development as the President of the African Capital Cities Sustainability Forum and the President of REFELA (Local Elected Women’s Network of Africa). She has championed projects like “Greening the City Centre of Banjul,” planting trees to combat climate change and coastal erosion; and “Water for Women Through Boreholes”.

The Back-to-School project and the youth volunteerism project with The United Nations Office of The South Cooperation.

Global partnerships

Championed Banjul’s membership in the Institute of the Regions of Europe (IRE), making it the only African city recognised as a full member in a network previously limited to European cities.

Youth engagement

Established mentorship programmes and created platforms for young people to engage in democratic processes, highlighting her belief that “citizens should not be spectators”.

Global leadership roles

Rohey is an influential figure on the global stage. She holds several prestigious positions, including:

2nd Vice Chairperson of the Global Parliament of Mayors; President of the African Capital Cities Sustainability Forum; 2nd Vice President of the United Democratic Party; and member of The United Cities of Local Government world (UCLG) Standing Committee on Gender Equality. The Committee has been repeatedly acknowledged as the global voice of the locally elected women by national governments and the United Nations as the main body promoting gender equality. She is also a board member of the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital.

Her leadership positions have made her a prominent advocate for Africa in global discussions about sustainable development and urban governance.

Awards and recognition

Rohey’s groundbreaking leadership has earned her numerous awards including: The African Woman of the Year Award, the Benjamin Barber Global Cities Award from the Global Parliament of Mayors, a special citation from UN Habitat for her work on women’s issues and the Global African Chamber Award. She is also the first African female mayor to receive these honours, further solidifying her legacy as a trailblazer in governance.

Legacy

Rohey Malick Lowe’s historic journey into politics has redefined leadership in The Gambia. As the first female mayor and a globally recognised figure, she continues to inspire change, breaking barriers and creating pathways for women, youths, and sustainable development. Her vision of inclusive governance and active civic participation has set a new standard for leadership, not just in The Gambia, but across Africa.