Gambia High School’s ‘amazing’ Class of ‘74 reminisces at 50 years anniversary

By Tabora Bojang

Gambia High School Class of 1974 gathered at the Paradise Suites Hotel Saturday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the class. It was a heartwarming night filled with nostalgia and joy as the alumni rekindled their old friendships, shared many laughs and life experiences.

The Standard’s general manager Pa Sallah Jeng is among the alumni.

“This gathering is not just a reflection of our past. It is a celebration of the present and a beacon of hope. We were not just students. We were a family bound by the common trait of our youthful aspirations and the formative experience that made us into who we are today,” Dr Lawalley Cole, a member of the class, said in his keynote address.

“As we move forward from this day, let us commit to nurturing the bonds we have rekindled. Let us reach out to one another, support each other and continue to inspire the next generation in the values that we hold dear,” Dr Cole added.

The class pledged to give back to the school that has benefitted them immensely and distinguished itself as one of the best schools in the sub-region during the General Certificate of Education (GCE) era.

Susannah Jones-Gould, a former head girl who pioneered the reunion of the Class of ’74, reflected on the glory days of Gambia High School with nostalgia. “I am very pleased with this reunion. This is a school that gave us everything. It has made us who we are.”

She disclosed that the Class of 1974 is endeavouring to support the school regain its glory days. The class has supported the establishment of a student media centre at the school and equipped it with printers and computers. They are also working to renovate the female student lavatory as well as a shipment of stationery materials to be distributed to the students. “We are trying to do things to help the students reach their highest potential,” Ms Jones-Gould stated.

The joyous occasion was used to thank parents and teachers of Gambia High School who inspired, motivated and imparted on them great education. Tributes were paid to teachers and students of the class of ’74.

Former Gambia High School teachers, Mr C Grey-Johnson, Mr Fodeh Baldeh and Matthew Ndure said they were extremely proud of the achievements of the Class of 1974 most of whom have become distinguished professionals in their respective careers.

The principal of Gambia High School now called Gambia Senior Secondary School, Momodou Jallow, said the school’s management, members of staff and students are grateful for the support of the “amazing Class of ’74” who he said are committed to give back to their alma mater.

The chairperson of the school’s board of directors, Fatou Kinteh, who is also the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare, said the management and board are working tirelessly to bring Gambia High back to its glory days saying the partnership with the alumni of the Class of 1974 will go a long way in achieving that objective. “It is a privilege to be in your midst. We are all where we are because of Gambia High School. We are proud of you and together, we will make this school great again,” she enthused.

The ceremony ended with the presentation of certificates of appreciation to teachers of the Class of ’74. Among the recipients were: Mathhew Ndure, Mrs Victoria Ethel Clarke, Mrs Adele Njie, Mr C Johnson, Dr Florence Mahoney and Mr Fodeh Baldeh.