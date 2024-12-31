KMC: HOW A YOUNG MAYOR IS TRANSFORMING GAMBIA’S MOST POPULATED MUNICIPALITY

- Advertisement -

Talib Ahmed Bensouda, born in 1986, is the youngest mayor in Gambian history, elected in 2018 at age 31 under the ticket of the opposition United Democratic Party, UDP. With little or no government support, he leads the Kanifing Municipality, focusing on development and community service. Bensouda, a University of Toronto economics graduate, has implemented initiatives like waste management projects and market improvements.

He is the son of prominent lawyer Amie Bensouda. Bensouda has expressed a commitment to uniting diverse political groups under his leadership slogan, “Together For A Better KM”. He started his mayoral journey with the restructuring of Council staff and improvement of the Council finances. He also concentrated on boosting the image of the council through various street cleaning exercises and flood prevention clean-ups. Mayor Bensouda also facilitated the deployment of 500 street bins and employed over 200 personnel in different projects to contribute towards addressing unemployment.

The Kanifing Municipal Council under his leadership also engaged in salary restructuring, ensuring that staff and project employees are well paid. Mayor Bensouda has also championed a D100 million small business loan fund for women and a D20 million loan fund for young people.

However, the most notable initiative of his tenure is the ‘Mbalit Project’ which reintroduced timely residential and commercial waste collection throughout the municipality with a fleet of 24 brand new garbage trucks operated by over 100 sanitation staff.

The Council is now working on upgrading and expanding 10 standard markets, establishing an affordable municipal bus service, and introducing a standard waste processing facility. His leadership emphasises unity for sustainable development and improve services delivery.

In this exclusive, the council media team shared with The Standard some of the significant achievements under the leadership of Mayor Talib Bensouda.

Waste Management

Together with his team, Bensouda’s ingenuity led to the enhancement of the waste management unit with new equipment, including trucks and skip buckets, supporting the “Zero Waste” strategy. Under his leadership, the Council was able to fence the Bakoteh dumpsite and significantly reduce pollution in the area. The Council has also distributed hundreds of dustbins around the Council to support waste management. Recently, Mayor Bensouda announced his plans to continue addressing the issue of waste in the municipality.

Market Development

Mayor Bensouda has also prioritised continued expansion of market facilities to empower women and boost local economies, notably at Serekunda and Latrikunda Sabiji markets. He also initiated construction of vital feeder roads and improved drainage systems to mitigate flooding risks.

Community Engagement

Mayor Bensouda has introduced an open-door policy since his election in 2018. This has facilitated a close working relationship with his electorate and councillors. He has also launched initiatives to foster unity across political and tribal lines, emphasising collaboration for community betterment.

Community Library

The KMC recently inaugurated a US$3.5 million modern library, marking the first municipal library in The Gambia. Launched by Mayor Bensouda on December 6th, 2024, this initiative is part of the Kanifing Environmental Transformation Programme funded by the European Union. The library aims to provide a resource hub for students and entrepreneurs, featuring e-learning facilities and fast Internet access. Plans also include a cultural centre with a 500-seat auditorium, further enhancing educational opportunities in the community.

Foreign Relations

Since his election in 2018, Mayor Bensouda has actively pursued international partnerships to enhance local governance and development. His recent official visit to France as part of the Invitation Programme for Future Personalities (PIPA) included meetings with French officials and institutions, fostering potential collaborations. His visit aims at fostering partnerships beneficial to the Kanifing Municipal Council, highlighted by a notable meeting with the Vice President of the Senate’s Commission on Regional Planning. He also visited several other countries in Europe and Africa. The young mayor recently led a team to Dakar, Senegal, to engage with fellow mayors and seek collaborations to improve connections and service delivery in KMC.

Additionally, Bensouda has advanced city-to-city partnerships, notably in Barcelona, Dakar, and Freetown, to strengthen ties and share best practices.

Freetown Mayor’s visit

Respected Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr of Freetown visited the KMC on December 19th 2024. During her visit, she was welcomed by senior officials, including the mayor and deputy mayor. The purpose of the visit was to strengthen ties between Freetown and KMC, fostering collaboration on various municipal initiatives. Aki-Sawyerr toured the KMC Fleet Management Centre, highlighting her commitment to enhancing local governance and service delivery.

In 2024, KMC achieved significant milestones that have positively impacted the lives of its community and beyond.

“We are proud to highlight some of our major achievements, including the launching of the D300 million Roads Project, the inauguration and handing over of different community parks, the expansion of the Mbalit Project, the launching of Google Plus Codes, and the opening of the Council’s first state-of-the-art municipal library,” the Council said.

These accomplishments, the Council added, would not have been possible without the collective effort and cooperation of all stakeholders involved.

“We are committed to building on these successes and continuing to work tirelessly to improve the quality of life for all residents in the upcoming year,” it added.

The Council added: “As we look ahead to 2025, we hope to achieve even greater things and further enhance the services and amenities that we provide to our community. We are excited about the opportunities and challenges that the new year will bring, and we are confident that, together, we can continue to make Kanifing Municipal Council a better place for all.”

The Council thanked all residents, stakeholders, and partners for their unwavering support throughout the year.