Gambia among top 10 African countries with the highest tourism export shares

By Omar Bah

Yesterday, Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African countries with the highest tourism export shares with The Gambia ranked among the top 10.

Over the past few decades, tourism has become a major economic engine for many African countries, playing a huge role in driving growth.

In 2023, countries like The Gambia and Cabo Verde saw tourism accounting for 49% and 48% of their total exports.

São Tomé and Príncipe was not far behind at 47%, while Seychelles came in at 38%.

While the pandemic hit the industry hard, the good news is that tourism in Africa is bouncing back strong. According to UNWTO data, international arrivals are almost back to pre-pandemic levels, with a 96% recovery rate.

Tourism has turned into a lifeline for many African economies, fueling job creation, infrastructure projects, and boosting regional connections. It’s now one of Africa’s top export industries, contributing massively to GDP and foreign exchange earnings.

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), working with VFS Global, has even projected that the African travel and tourism sector could add a whopping US$168 billion to the continent’s economy and create over 18 million new jobs.

What makes tourism especially valuable is that it’s an “invisible export.” Money from international visitors, spent on things like hotels, local food, entertainment, and services, stays within the country and helps support the economy. Unlike natural resources like oil and minerals, which can be volatile, tourism offers a steady, year-round source of income.

Countries that have invested in better infrastructure, such as airports, roads, and hotels, are seeing the benefits, with tourism growing stronger each year.