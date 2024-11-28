Barrow delighted with progress of Kiang West road network

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

As part of his Meet The People nationwide tour, President Barrow yesterday inspected the ongoing construction of the Kiang West road networks, expressing delight with its progress.

The 87-kilometer road project represents a significant turning point for isolated areas, promoting equality in access to infrastructure.

The road is in two phases. Phase One covers 39 kilometers stretching from Sankandi to Karantaba, while Phase Two covers 48 kilometers, beginning in Keneba and ending at Kemoto.

After driving through the entire ongoing road construction in the entire Lower River Region, which also connected isolated communities in the Kabada area, Barrow told reporters on tour that road infrastructure is vital for connecting people and will encourage further development in the region.

In response to a journalist’s question, the president stated he is president for all. ”There is no distinction when it comes to development projects because everyone pays taxes. It is only on political platforms that we see party colours,” the president said. He also thanked the Works Minister and his team for the good work, as well as Gambians, for voting him into office ‘to bring development to their doorstep’.

Earlier, the president made a brief stop at Jarra Madina to gather firsthand information about the progress of work on a 30,000-litre borehole.

Madina is one of the 117 communities that will benefit from the construction of 55 boreholes in the provinces, a project initiated by the Barrow administration to improve access to water supply across the country.