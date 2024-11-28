Kemo Bojang explains his nomination as youth councillor at KMC

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

KMC nominated councillor Kemo Bojang, told the Local Government Commission yesterday that he had applied for the position of nominated councillor after seeing the job advertisement in a local newspaper.

“Can you explain the process of your nomination?,” Lead Counsel Patrick Gomez asked the witness.

“There was an advertisement in a newspaper and I applied like any other young people within the municipality. So, from that application, a shortlist was made with only six of us in the list who then went to attend an interview. I topped the interviewing process and got nominated as a councillor,” the witness explained.

“Who interviewed you,” Counsel Gomez further asked the witness.

“I remember the interviewers consisted of adminstrators, and also the KMYC,” he said.

The witness was asked if he has a copy of the newspaper he saw the advertisement in.

“Unfortunately, I do not have the copy,” he responded.

“Do you recall the media outlet,” Lead Counsel asked.

“I am not sure but it might have been The Point newspaper,” he replied.

“If you are to be given time on this issue, will you be able to provide clarity on this,” Counsel Gomez asked again.

“I will visit The Point to ask if they have any copy but it will be difficult but I will see what I can do,” he replied.

Mr Bojang was later asked to tell the commission his educational background.

“I attended UTG from 2016 to 2021, from there I proceeded to the China Youth University of Political Studies in 2019. I’m also a Mandela Washington Fellow from the University of Davies, California,” the witness explained.

“Do you have understanding of your role as a nominated councillor representing the youth,” Counsel Gomez asked.

“My role involves representing the youth, legislating and also serving as a counsellor to the mayor and the general council especially when it comes to issues affecting young people and the general population of KMC,” the witness explained.