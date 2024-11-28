UTG staff threaten strike over dismissed lecturers’ case 

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Members of the University of the Gambia Staff and Faculty Association (UTGFSA) announced yesterday that it plans to go on a sit-down strike if Management and the Governing Council fail to reinstate Dr Alieu Gibba and Associate Professor Matarr Njie. The two were dismissed recently, accused by the UTG Management of tarnishing the image of the institution by ‘peddling unfounded allegations in the media’.

The staff association also demanded the immediate implementation of staff promotions and an independent review of the 2023 promotion recommendations.

Dr Ensa Touray, president of the UTGFSA, told a large assembly of journalists that the issue of Dr.Gibba and Associate Prof Njie, two of the association’s longest serving members

has necessitated a reflection on ‘our situation’.

“As our first line of action, we have provided the Labour Department with a 14-day notice and even attempted to negotiate the case of the two lecturers but all efforts led to nothing. We want to make it clear that we too are capable of standing up and taking a position to safeguard our members, which is our primary responsibility. Consequently, we are present here today to deliberate on the case of our colleagues, the appropriate course of action, and our stance,” Touray said.

He said they are still opened to negotiations in a peaceful way to bring the attention and the focus of authorities to understand that whatever is supposed to be done against their members must be backed by law.

Another speaker at the press conference, Yorro Njie, secretary general of the UTGFSA, said a resolution has been adopted for an industrial action scheduled for Monday, 2nd December around the following key demands: reinstatement of Dr Alieu Gibba and Dr Matarr Njie, immediate implementation of staff promotions and an independent review of 2023 promotion recommendations. He said the UTGFSA remains committed to safeguarding all staff’s rights, welfare, and professional dignity and will pursue these resolutions vigorously during the planned industrial action.