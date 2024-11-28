- Advertisement -

Observers have long decried the small number of Gambians involved in the fishing industry. This is despite the huge problem of unemployment in the country. Many people blame the lack of skills among the youths to be able to engage in that industry.

Other people however blame the lack of viable opportunities to engage in the industry and make enough revenue to warrant their efforts. This is mostly blamed on the fact that the industry has been overwhelmingly run and control by foreign nationals who make huge sums of money from it.

A large section of fishermen in The Gambia come from Senegal and another comes from Ghana with a very small number of Gambian citizens involved in this industry. In fact, the number of Gambians is negligible. This is costing the Gambian economy millions of dalasis every year.

Recently, however, the problems of the fishing industry seems to have been compounded by the fact that the small canoes traditionally used to catch fish for public consumption now have to compete with huge fishing trawlers. Naturally, that competition is almost one sided as the small canoes have little or no chance against these giant trawlers.

The Gambian fishermen are now complaining that not only do these trawlers prevent them from having good catches but pose serious threats to their lives as accidents can occur at any time. This is something that needs looking into urgently.

The Gambians involved in the fishing industry supply market are women who in turn sell it in the markets where citizens buy for their own consumption. This contributes to the economy of the country but also to the health of the citizens through nutrients. The benefits of this fishing industry to the country cannot therefore be overemphasised.

Government is urged to look into this urgently and prioritise the welfare of Gambians. Everything should be done to support the local industry.